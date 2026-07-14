Ram Mandir donation theft: Congress to raise issue in Parliament; seek statement from PM, Shah

With the monsoon session of Parliament set to commence on 20 July, the Congress has stepped up its attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre over the embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, describing it as not only a major corruption scandal but also an assault on the faith of Hindus.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said the Opposition would raise the issue during the upcoming session.

“Every issue concerning the people of this country will be raised by the Opposition in Parliament. The Ram Mandir donation issue is one of the biggest corruption issues in the country,” Venugopal said.

Targeting organisations associated with the temple movement, he alleged that “the RSS and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad are responsible for this theft”. “Now they are saying they are disturbed by it. That is quite astonishing,” he added.

The Congress has argued that the controversy goes beyond financial irregularities. “This is not just a corruption issue; it is also an attack on the faith of Hindus,” Venugopal said while demanding accountability from the Centre.