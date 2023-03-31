Ram Navami: Godse's picture displayed during Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad

A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was displayed during a Ram Navami procession led by suspended BJP MLA T. Raja Singh on Thursday.

During the 'Shobha Yatra' led by the controversial leader, some participants were seen carrying a picture of Godse while dancing to a song and waving saffron flags.

Hundreds of people took part in the yatra, which began from a temple in Sitarambagh and passed through different areas in Goshamahal, the Assembly constituency represented by Raja Singh.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements for the Shobha Yatra by deploying hundreds of cops on the procession route, besides keeping vigil using CCTV cameras and drones.

Police Commissioner C.V. Anand was monitoring the procession from the integrated command and control centre.

Meanwhile, Raja Singh has been booked for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a rally in Mumbai on January 29. According to the police, a case was registered four days ago after Raja Singh's speech at the rally organised by the Hindu Sakal Samaj was examined.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 153A(I)(a) for allegedly making provocative statements.