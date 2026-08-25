Ram Rahim granted 21-day furlough, set to leave prison for 17th time since conviction

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh granted 21-day furlough, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for raping two disciples, has been granted a 21-day furlough, sources said on Tuesday.

Ram Rahim is expected to stay at the sect’s headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana, during the furlough period.