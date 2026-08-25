Ram Rahim granted 21-day furlough, set to leave prison for 17th time since conviction
The Dera Sacha Sauda chief will stay at the sect’s headquarters in Sirsa during his release
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh granted 21-day furlough, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for raping two disciples, has been granted a 21-day furlough, sources said on Tuesday.
Ram Rahim is expected to stay at the sect’s headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana, during the furlough period.
The Dera chief is currently lodged at Sunaria jail in Rohtak. His latest furlough will mark the 17th time he has been temporarily released from prison since his conviction in August 2017.
Ram Rahim was most recently granted a 30-day parole in May. Earlier, he received a 40-day parole in January.
With agency inputs