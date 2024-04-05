In photos: Ramadan, the time to fast, feast and celebrate

Thousands of Muslims offered congregational prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on the last Friday of the ongoing month of Ramadan.

In 2024, Ramadan commenced at sundown on 10 March. Traditionally, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, following the sighting of the new moon.

Muslims observe fasting with no food or water from dawn to dusk and break their fast with iftar. It is during this time that Delhi becomes the hub for those seeking a delicious gastronomical experience.

Tourists and locals alike come here to break their day-long roza with an Iftar spread that includes fruits, dry fruits, kebabs, sherbets and many other delicacies.