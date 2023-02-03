Ramcharitmanas row: Chhattisgarh CM slams Yogi, Maurya; asks all to heed Vinoba Bhave's advice on classics

Asserting that "two or four couplets" do not make any difference to such a great epic, Baghel said one must adhere to social reformer Vinoba Bhave's advice that the merits of any religious book or philosophy must be discussed in the present context.



He said Bhave advised that the basic elements (of the book or philosophy) must be discussed and its subtle facts must be accepted after consideration.



"This controversy is wrong. Ramcharitmanas was written 650 years ago by Tulsidas while Valmiki had written it much earlier. There is no need to accept it as it is written in the current situation. You should accept good things from Ramayana and the things you don't like, leave it," the senior Congress leader said.



Tulsidas had faced opposition at the time for writing Ramcharitmanas in Hindi but he must be credited for taking the epic to every household, Baghel asserted.



"By creating controversies around such small issues, you are just doing politics of votes," Baghel said without naming anyone.