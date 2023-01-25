Ramcharitmanas row: FIR filed but, SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya stands ground; asserts remarks were personal

"I give respect to all religions, but no religion or anyone can have the permission to hurl abuses.... I have spoken about banning only a particular portion in which insulting comments have been made on women, tribals, Dalits and backward classes. I have spoken about removing only those parts of the 'chaupai'," he added.



Asked about leaders of his own Samajwadi Party who have criticised his statement, Maurya said, "Those who have opposed me belong to a certain section of society," and drew attention to their surnames.



"People are associating the comments with Lord Ram, God, religion and the Ramcharitmanas. This shows their narrow mindset," he said.



Talking to PTI over the phone, Maurya, when asked about a case being registered against him at the Hazratganj police station, said, "Now the pot is calling the kettle black. I am the one who is pleading, and it is me at whom abuses are being hurled at."