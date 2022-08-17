Rana Ayyub moves Delhi HC challenging ED attachment of funds

It said Ayyub parked some of the funds by opening a separate current bank account, and also created a fixed deposit of Rs 50 lakhs from the funds raised by Ketto and subsequently did not utilise them for relief work.



In April, the Delhi High Court had permitted the journalist to travel abroad on certain conditions after she had approached it challenging the restrictions by the ED from leaving the country to deliver a speech at the International Centre for Journalists.



Prior to that, she was stopped at the Mumbai Airport when she was about to board a flight to the UK.