Rana Ayyub stopped at Mumbai Airport while on way to UK

"Funds totalling to Rs 2,69,44,680 were raised on Ketto by Rana Ayyub. These funds were withdrawn in the bank accounts of her sister/father. Out of this amount, Rs.72,01,786 was withdrawn in her own bank account, Rs 37,15,072 was withdrawn in her sister Iffat Shaikh's account and Rs 1,60,27,822 was withdrawn in her father Mohd Ayyub Waquif's bank account. All these funds from her sister's and father's account were subsequently transferred in her own account," read the order accessed by IANS.



It further said that Ayyub submitted information/documents of expense to the tune of Rs 31,16,770, but after verification of the claimed expenses, it surfaced that the actual expenses was only of Rs 17,66,970.



"Fake bills were found to have been prepared by Ayyub in the name of some entities to claim expenses on relief work. Expenses made for personal travel by air were claimed as expense for relief work," it said



The ED claimed that its investigations found that the funds were raised in the name of charity in a completely pre-planned and systematic manner but were not utilised completely for the purpose for which they were raised.



It said Ayyub parked some of the funds by opening a separate current bank account, and also created a fixed deposit of Rs 50 lakh from the funds raised on Ketto and subsequently did not utilise these for relief works.