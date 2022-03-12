Rana Daggubati's Ikonz gets funding from Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos

"A world-class blockchain aggregation company is the best way I and other IP owners could have found to start managing and monetising IP assets on a global stage in multiple formats be NFTs, avatars, or even basic rights management", the young entrepreneur explains.



"I am excited to begin this new chapter as a co-founder at Ikonz we are happy to partner with the Indian biggest IPs such as 'Amar Chitra Katha', 'Tinkle', and SureshProductions and lead away into the metaverse", Rana Daggubati's statement says.