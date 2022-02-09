Rape cases going up as some dresses women wear 'excite' men: Karnataka BJP MLA amid ongoing hijab row

The Honnali MLA was reacting to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's tweet regarding the hijab row.



"Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women," she had tweeted.





"Kerala and Bombay High Courts have said that uniform is mandatory at schools and colleges, the government has also said the same. Using bikini word for girl student's (dress) is ignoble," Renukacharya said.



Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said, "While studying in colleges, students should wear uniforms or a dress that fully covers their body. Rape cases are increasing as some dresses worn by women excite men, which is not good, because women have respect in our country, we regard them as mothers."