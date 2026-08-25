Rare IIT Delhi protest erupts after student’s death, institute forms inquiry panel

Nearly 300 IIT Delhi students staged a day-long protest on Monday following the death of MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar, demanding accountability over the institute’s handling of student welfare and mental-health concerns.

In response, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has constituted an external committee to investigate the death of MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar, following a day-long campus protest demanding accountability and greater transparency.

IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee said the committee would examine all aspects surrounding Kumar’s death and submit its findings within two weeks.

The panel will be headed by former Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, an IIT Delhi alumnus who is now vice-chancellor of the Sports University of Haryana. Its members include Professor Pratap Sharma, head of psychiatry at AIIMS Delhi, student representatives and the IIT Delhi Registrar, who will serve as secretary and convener, according to an Indian Express report.

Kumar died on Saturday, 22 August, after falling from a building on the IIT Delhi campus. Police are investigating the death as a suspected suicide and said no note had been recovered.

Nearly 300 students join protest

Students began gathering near the Lecture Hall Complex at about 9 am on Monday. By evening, nearly 300 protesters had moved to the first-floor lobby of the main building, outside the director’s office.

Classes were cancelled as the demonstration gathered momentum.

The students demanded an independent investigation into the circumstances preceding Kumar’s death and the institutional support provided to him. They also sought the resignation of the Dean and Associate Deans responsible for student affairs and welfare, along with the head of the Physics Department.

Other demands included Rs 1 crore in compensation for Kumar’s family and a written assurance that students taking part in the protest would not face disciplinary or other action.

Protesters claimed Kumar’s death was the eighth such case at IIT Delhi since 2023, although the figure has not been independently confirmed against official records. His death was the second suspected student suicide reported at the institute this year.

Students accused the administration of displaying indifference towards those experiencing academic or mental-health difficulties. They also questioned decisions concerning Kumar’s accommodation and return to the campus following a semester-long withdrawal.

According to students, Kumar had taken time away from the institute after his father’s death and had undergone treatment for mental-health concerns. They alleged that after returning in July, he was not immediately allotted hostel accommodation despite producing medical fitness documents and had to live outside the campus with his mother.

These allegations will be among the issues expected to come under scrutiny during the inquiry.