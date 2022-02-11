Rare medical surgery performed on boy in Lucknow

However, it failed to yield the desired result landing the boy again in the hospital in September 2021.



"We found that the bone had been rejected leaving use of implants as the only option. Now, had the patient been an adult, things would have been simpler. But with children, the skull also grows with age while implants do not. The inadequacy made us search for other options and the biomaterial implant made from porous polyethylene was explored," the surgeon said.



In November 2021, the boy underwent surgery.



On Thursday, he was declared fit though the boy will be monitored for a few more months.



CEO and Managing Director, Dr Mayank Somani said: "This is the first of its kind surgery in UP. So far, it is available in big centres like New Delhi and Mumbai."



Experts said that with the bio-implant in place, there will be no change in the size of the head with the age of the child as the implant will also grow with him.