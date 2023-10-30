Rashtrapati Bhawan illuminated in red to spread awareness on dyslexia

In a bid to spread awareness on dyslexia, Rashtrapati Bhawan, North and South Block, along with several other historical monuments and government buildings across the country were illuminated in red on Sunday evening.

Every year, October is celebrated as International Dyslexia Awareness Month, when high-impact events and advocacy drives are organised under the theme 'Go Red'.

The aim of such events is to remove the stigma associated with dyslexia and other learning disabilities, eradicate discrimination, and raise public awareness.

To help spread awareness, Unesco MGIEP and its partner ChangeInkk Foundation, had sought the support of the government in 'Go Red' campaign, where several important buildings and monuments across Delhi displayed red lighting.

As part of a country wide campaign to raise awareness, a "Walk4Dyslexia" was co-organised by the Changeinkk Foundation, UNESCO MGEIP, Orkids Foundation, and Soch Foundation on Saturday, 28 October at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

The Walk was flagged off by Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy reinforcing the government's commitment to celebrating diversity.

The Walk in Delhi included more than 300 people – across age groups and included people from all walks of life.