Rats, cockroaches, expired food: FDA cracks down on 6 Mumbai eateries

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licences of six restaurants and eateries, including a prominent restaurant in Mumbai's Nariman Point, after inspections uncovered unhygienic kitchens, expired food stock and misbranded products.

The action came as part of a statewide enforcement drive aimed at tightening food safety standards across Maharashtra. Among the establishments penalised was Flint & Waarsa in south Mumbai, along with five other hotels, restaurants and a bakery located in Borivali, Santacruz, Andheri, Bandra and Bhandup.

During an inspection at Flint & Waarsa on 27 June, FDA officials found misbranded food products and collected five samples for laboratory analysis. They also seized stock worth Rs 11,350 and destroyed expired food items valued at Rs 16,201 that had been stored beyond their expiry date, according to an official statement.