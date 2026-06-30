Rats, cockroaches, expired food: FDA cracks down on 6 Mumbai eateries
Action comes as part of a statewide enforcement drive aimed at tightening food safety standards across Maharashtra
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licences of six restaurants and eateries, including a prominent restaurant in Mumbai's Nariman Point, after inspections uncovered unhygienic kitchens, expired food stock and misbranded products.
The action came as part of a statewide enforcement drive aimed at tightening food safety standards across Maharashtra. Among the establishments penalised was Flint & Waarsa in south Mumbai, along with five other hotels, restaurants and a bakery located in Borivali, Santacruz, Andheri, Bandra and Bhandup.
During an inspection at Flint & Waarsa on 27 June, FDA officials found misbranded food products and collected five samples for laboratory analysis. They also seized stock worth Rs 11,350 and destroyed expired food items valued at Rs 16,201 that had been stored beyond their expiry date, according to an official statement.
Raids carried out on Monday at the remaining establishments revealed serious hygiene lapses, including cockroach and rat infestations, poor storage of raw food, inadequate refrigeration and unsanitary kitchen conditions.
Officials also found that several establishments lacked mandatory documentation, while staff members had not undergone the required medical examinations.
"The food business licences of these establishments have been suspended due to grave shortcomings in cleanliness, poor refrigeration and the absence of an effective customer grievance redressal mechanism," the FDA said.
The inspections formed part of a broader statewide crackdown between 26 June and 28 June, during which the FDA conducted 31 raids across Maharashtra.
The department seized banned food products, including pan masala and gutkha, worth Rs 34.87 lakh, arrested 19 people for their alleged role in the sale, distribution and transportation of prohibited items, sealed one establishment and impounded three vehicles.
The FDA said it would continue stringent enforcement and initiate legal action against food businesses that compromise public health by violating food safety norms.
With PTI inputs