Raut alleges ‘threat’ from Maha CM's son; Shinde group MLA calls it cheap stunt

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday wrote to the police alleging “threat to life” from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son, with an MLA from the Shinde camp calling it a “cheap stunt”.

“Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde (Eknath Shinde’s son) has given a supari (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen,” Raut said in his letter.

Raut made the allegations in a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, copies of which were also sent to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, and the police of Thane city.