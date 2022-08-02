Raut's arrest a 'political conspiracy', attempt to silence opponents: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Responding to a question about the opposition's unity on the issue, Chaturvedi said, "ED is taking action against Sonia Gandhi and Sanjay Raut, we all leaders of the opposition party are united in the Parliament. We are protesting. Be it Satyendar Jain or Manish Sisodia in Aam Aadmi Party, action is also being taken against them. Thus all political parties have to understand that this fight is not of any party alone, but it is everyone's fight."



"Today if they acting against us, tomorrow they will do the same with you," she said, claiming that soon this fight would happen within the BJP and the ED would be taking action.