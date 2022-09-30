RBI does not have fixed dollar: rupee exchange rate, says Governor

The Indian rupee movement has been orderly as compared to the currencies of most other nations, Das said.



He said the Indian rupee has depreciated by 7.4 per cent against the US dollar during the same period - faring much better than several reserve currencies as well as many of its emerging market economies and Asian peers.



Das said a stable exchange rate is a beacon of financial and overall macroeconomic stability and market confidence.



Citing the divergent views on the exchange rate of the rupee and the adequacy of our forex reserves Das said the rupee is a freely floating currency and its exchange rate is market determined.



"Second, the RBI does not have any fixed exchange rate in mind. It intervenes in the market to curb excessive volatility and anchor expectations. The overarching focus is on maintaining macroeconomic stability and market confidence," he said.