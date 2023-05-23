RBI Governor asks public sector banks to strengthen governance

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday asked public sector banks to further strengthen their governance and risk management with a view to identify and mitigate risks at an early stage.

The governor was addressing a Conference for the Directors on the Boards of Public Sector Bank in the national capital. "Governance in Banks - Driving Sustainable Growth and Stability" was the theme of the conference.

In a statement, the central bank said Das acknowledged the role played by the banks in supporting the economy and maintaining resilience along with improved financial performance in the face of several adverse shocks in recent times.