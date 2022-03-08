RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches UPI payments for feature phones and helpline for digital payments

The UPI 123 PAY launched on Tuesday will help take the digital payment ecosystem beyond those who use smartphones, payments through which have emerged as a popular mode. UPI 123 is designed for feature phone users who will also be able to now make digital payments through three steps. The RBI believes that this will allow 40 crore feature phone users in India to access the payment service. Feature phones have limited access to innovative payment products as they are basic and do not have access to the internet like smartphones.

Developed indigenously, initiatives launched today have the potential to deepen the digital ecosystem and financial inclusion. Some of the solutions launched are an outcome of the regulatory sandbox initiative which was launched by the Reserve Bank in 2019.



UPI has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the umbrella organisation for all digital payments in the country. “As of now, the multifaceted features of UPI are mostly available to smartphones. But we also have a large base of feature phone users in this country, who primarily come from the lower rungs of the society in economic terms. In rural areas, there are people who are not in a position to afford a smartphone, notwithstanding the fact that smartphones have become considerably cheaper,” the RBI Governor said.