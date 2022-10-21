RBI issues draft on IT governance for regulated entities

It will also have to include adequate oversight mechanisms to ensure accountability and mitigation of business risks.



As per the guidelines, the regulated entities would have to set up a board level IT strategy committee, which will have a minimum of two directors as members and at least one of them must have substantial expertise in managing and guiding technology initiatives.



This panel will also ensure that the entity sets up an IT strategic planning process.



Also the CEO of the regulated entity will have to form an effective oversight on the plan and execute an IT strategy.



The regulated entities have to institute an IT steering committee, with an objective of assisting the board, IT strategy committee in IT strategic planning and oversight.