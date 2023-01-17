RBI proposes banks to design own credit loss models under newer provisioning system

Banks will be allowed to design own credit loss models and spread the higher provisions over a five-year period under a newer system of setting aside money for lending, the RBI proposed on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India will issue “broad guidance” required to be considered while designing the credit risk models, the RBI said in the paper which is now open for public comments.

"Banks would be allowed to design and implement their own models for measuring expected credit losses for the purpose of estimating loss provisions in line with the proposed principles," the paper suggests.