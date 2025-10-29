RBI repatriates more gold to Indian vaults as global uncertainties rise

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has significantly increased the share of its gold reserves stored within the country, moving a substantial portion back from overseas vaults amid growing global geopolitical tensions.

According to official data, the central bank brought around 64 tonnes of gold to India during the first six months of the current financial year. As of the end of September, India’s total gold holdings stood at 880.8 tonnes, of which 575.8 tonnes are now kept in domestic vaults.

The remaining 290.3 tonnes continue to be held with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), while around 14 tonnes form part of gold deposit arrangements.

Since March 2023, the RBI has repatriated a total of 274 tonnes of gold from foreign locations. The large-scale shift began following global developments such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, when G7 nations froze both countries’ foreign reserves.