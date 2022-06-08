RBI says 75% of rise in inflation projection for FY23 due to food

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, while estimating India's overall retail inflation for FY23 at 6.7 per cent, said that the 75 per cent of the increase in inflation projections can be attributed to the food group.

"It may be noted that around 75 per cent of the increase in inflation projections can be attributed to the food group. Further, the baseline inflation projection of 6.7 per cent for 2022-23 does not take into account the impact of monetary policy actions taken today," Das said in his remarks earlier this morning while spelling out the outcome of the ongoing monetary policy review meeting that started on Monday.