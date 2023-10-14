RBI slaps fines on Union Bank of India, RBL Bank for breach of rules

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it has imposed monetary penalties on Union Bank of India and RBL Bank for the violation of norms.

The RBI has imposed a Rs 1 crore penalty on the Union Bank of India as it did not comply with certain directions and sanctioned a term loan to a corporation in lieu of or to substitute budgetary resources envisaged for certain projects, without undertaking due diligence on the viability and bankability of the projects to ensure that revenue streams from the projects were sufficient to take care of the debt servicing obligations, the statement explained.