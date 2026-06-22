Re-NEET sees arrests over alleged lapses; Kochi cops rush to student's aid
Candidate jailed in Jaipur over alleged phone use; 28 held in Bihar amid crackdown on irregularities
A 22-year-old NEET-UG 2026 re-examination candidate was sent to judicial custody in Jaipur after she was allegedly caught using a mobile phone inside an examination centre, even as authorities across the country reported multiple cases of suspected malpractice during the test on Sunday, 21 June.
The re-examination was conducted under heightened security after the original undergraduate medical entrance examination, held in early May, was cancelled amid widespread allegations of a question paper leak.
In Jaipur, the accused, identified as Himanshi Tiwari, a resident of Prem Nagar Gurjar Ki Thadi, was produced before a court on Monday, 22 June and subsequently sent to jail. According to police, Tiwari was found using a mobile phone during the examination at a centre in the Bindayaka area. Invigilators became suspicious and allegedly recovered the device concealed under her shirt.
During questioning, she reportedly told police that she had brought the phone into the examination hall to search for answers using artificial intelligence. Officials said the phone has been seized and sent for forensic examination to determine whether it was used solely to search for answers or whether question paper details were also transmitted to others.
Police said images of the NEET question paper were found on the device nearly 15 minutes before the examination ended. However, investigators believe the material could not be sent outside because signal jammers were operational at the centre.
A preliminary inquiry found that metal detectors had raised alerts twice during security screening. Police alleged that the candidate attributed the alerts to hooks in an undergarment beneath her shirt, following which she was allowed entry.
Authorities are also questioning the centre superintendent and examination staff to determine how the device entered the examination hall despite multiple layers of security.
Police said further action would depend on the forensic report. If the use of unfair means is established, the accused could face up to five years' imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh under relevant provisions.
The Jaipur case came as Bihar Police reported a wider crackdown on alleged irregularities during the re-examination.
Additional director-general (law and order) Sudhanshu Kumar said at least 28 people had been detained across the state in connection with attempts to manipulate the examination process.
Among those arrested were 18 staff members associated with the biometric verification system, who are accused of colluding with dummy candidates and middlemen by compromising verification procedures.
In a separate case, nine impersonators were detained in Lakhisarai late on Sunday for allegedly appearing in the examination on behalf of registered candidates, according to superintendent of police Prerna Kumar.
Police also arrested Ankit Raj, identified as an alleged middleman linked to Gaya Medical College.
While authorities dealt with allegations of cheating and impersonation at several centres, a contrasting incident in Kochi highlighted the challenges faced by genuine candidates navigating strict examination rules.
According to Kochi City Police, Sana Jose from Vypeen arrived at the Government Higher Secondary School in Elamakkara to appear for the examination but was found to be missing the mandatory passport-size photograph required for verification.
With the examination due to begin shortly and the relative accompanying her already on the way home, the student faced the prospect of being denied entry.
Civil police officers Chinchu and Aswathy alerted their superiors, following which sub-inspector Lalu Joseph coordinated efforts to obtain the required photographs.
As most photo studios were closed on Sunday, Joseph contacted Binu, owner of Zion Studio near Deshabhimani Junction, and explained the situation.
Police said Binu immediately travelled from his home, opened the studio and arranged fresh passport-size photographs for the student. The photographs were then collected by a police officer and delivered to the examination centre before the start of the test.
The intervention enabled the candidate to complete the verification process and enter the examination hall on time.
Kochi City Police highlighted the incident in a statement on Monday, praising the personnel involved for their swift response.