Re-NEET sees arrests over alleged lapses; Kochi cops rush to student's aid

A 22-year-old NEET-UG 2026 re-examination candidate was sent to judicial custody in Jaipur after she was allegedly caught using a mobile phone inside an examination centre, even as authorities across the country reported multiple cases of suspected malpractice during the test on Sunday, 21 June.

The re-examination was conducted under heightened security after the original undergraduate medical entrance examination, held in early May, was cancelled amid widespread allegations of a question paper leak.

In Jaipur, the accused, identified as Himanshi Tiwari, a resident of Prem Nagar Gurjar Ki Thadi, was produced before a court on Monday, 22 June and subsequently sent to jail. According to police, Tiwari was found using a mobile phone during the examination at a centre in the Bindayaka area. Invigilators became suspicious and allegedly recovered the device concealed under her shirt.

During questioning, she reportedly told police that she had brought the phone into the examination hall to search for answers using artificial intelligence. Officials said the phone has been seized and sent for forensic examination to determine whether it was used solely to search for answers or whether question paper details were also transmitted to others.

Police said images of the NEET question paper were found on the device nearly 15 minutes before the examination ended. However, investigators believe the material could not be sent outside because signal jammers were operational at the centre.