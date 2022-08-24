Reacting indifferently to pregnancy news falls short of instigation to commit suicide, says Bombay HC

The sudden reaction of the applicant to the news of pregnancy may fall short of it. Considering the young age of the applicant, his incarceration on the completion of investigation is unwarranted, Justice Dangre said while directing that Doke be released on bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000.



The Thane police had arrested Doke in March 2021 based on a complaint made by the victim girl's mother.



He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and abetment of suicide and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act



As per the police, on March 3, 2021, the girl informed the accused on WhatsApp that she might be pregnant.



When the accused reacted indifferently, the girl got upset and hanged herself at her residence.



The high court in its order said the victim was anxious with the thought that she might be pregnant and when she noticed an unexpected response from her boyfriend (accused), she made up her mind to commit suicide.