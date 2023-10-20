Ready to answer questions from CBI, Ethics Committee if called: Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Friday said she is ready to answer questions from the CBI and the Parliament's Ethics Committee if she is called in connection with allegations of she taking bribes from a noted businessman.

Moitra has been at the centre of a political storm after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused the Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar in West Bengal of taking bribes from the businessman to ask questions in Parliament. He has urged Speaker Om Birla to constitute an inquiry committee to look into the charges against her.

"I welcome answering questions to CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and Ethics Committee (which has absolute majority of BJP members) if and when they call me. I have neither time nor interest to feed a Adani-directed media circus trial or answer BJP trolls," Moitra said on X.

"I am enjoying Durga Puja in Nadia. Shubho Sashthi," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said.