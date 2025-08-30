Ready to seek support from BJP brass if it allows me to do so: Sudershan Reddy

Opposition vice-president nominee B. Sudershan Reddy on Saturday sought support for his candidature from all members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on merit, irrespective of party lines, asserting that he was ready to meet the BJP top brass if it allows so.

Emphasising that he wanted this election to be one of the most decent and fair polls ever witnessed by India in recent years, Reddy also questioned the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, contending that being in majority does not empower anyone to do whatever it wishes.

"I have sent letters to all members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to consider my candidature on merit, and I am ready to meet and seek support from BJP's top brass if it allows me to do so," he told a press conference here.

Reddy also hit out at the Centre, alleging that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was tortured and his dignity crushed.

“Constitutional functionaries involved in framing the Jharkhand CM are responsible for violating his dignity... they should take responsibility for infringing his dignity conferred on him like any other citizen by the Constitution," he said.

The stage is set for a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate Reddy for the September 9 vice-presidential election, in what is being described as a "south versus south" battle as both hail from south India.

While Radhakrishnan is a BJP veteran from Tamil Nadu, Reddy is a former Supreme Court judge who hails from Telangana.