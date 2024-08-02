Real way to help backward is to give good education: SC judge refers to Nehru's 1961 letter

Batting for a fresh look at the reservation policy, Supreme Court judge Justice Pankaj Mithal on Thursday, 1 August referred to a 1961 letter by Jawahar Lal Nehru in which the former prime minister lamented the habit of giving reservations and privileges to any caste or group.

Justice Mithal said, "Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, in his letter dated June 27, 1961, addressed to all the chief ministers of all the states, laments upon the habit of giving reservations and privileges to any caste or group and expresses that such practice ought to be given up and emphasis to help the citizens on economic considerations and not on caste basis and that the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes do deserve help but not in the shape of any kind of reservation, more particularly in services."

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday, 1 August held that states were constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes, which formed a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that were socially and educationally more backward.

In his letter, Nehru said, "I want my country to be a first-class country in everything. The moment we encourage the second-rate, we are lost."

"The only real way to help a backward group is to give opportunities of good education, this includes technical education, which is becoming more and more important. Everything else is a provision of some kind of crutches, which do not add to the strength or health of the body," the letter read.