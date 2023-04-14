Reconsider decision to blacklist contractors: Mehbooba Mufti to J-K LG

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s decision to blacklist contractors for their alleged links to militants was “arbitrary” and appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to reconsider it.

In a letter to Sinha, she said the previous governments in J and K had created a rehabilitation policy for such people to ensure their acceptance amongst society with dignity and remove the stigma of “association”.

“I'd like to draw your attention to the tragic consequences of the administration's recent decision to blacklist contractors. It is being carried out in an arbitrary manner on the erroneous assumption of direct or indirect links with militants,” Mehbooba wrote in the letter.