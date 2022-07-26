Rectified defects identified in 10 aircrafts, says Spicejet

"I am happy that the findings of the various checks carried out by the DGCA on our fleet have been made public by the government. SpiceJet has been running a safe airline for 17 years and this is a vindication of not only our stand but the love and trust shown by our passengers who have made SpiceJet the country's most popular airline flying with the highest loads for the past seven years.



"I am glad that these findings and assessment are of none other than the DGCA, India's topmost aviation safety agency and regulator," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.