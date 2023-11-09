Red hibiscus prices skyrocket ahead of Kali Puja festival in West Bengal

The price of red hibiscus, an essential commodity for the rituals of the forthcoming Kali Puja festival, has skyrocketed almost five times during the last one week in West Bengal.

Flower traders said that because of the early arrival of wintry weather this time the production of red hibiscus has been affected to a great extent which has resulted in an abnormal increase in the price of the product.

“Generally, the price of red hibiscus rises a bit before the Kali Puja every year. However, currently the product is selling in the retail market at Rs 350 and Rs 400 for every 1,000 pieces, against the price of Rs 40 to Rs 60 for every 1,000 pieces a couple of weeks ago,” said a city- based flower retailer.