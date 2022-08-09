Red rain alert for South Gujarat, Saurashtra region: IMD

Valsad district has recorded 2206 mm rainfall till date -- 96.83 per cent of the season, Dangs District has received 1885 mm -- 78 per cent of the season, Navsari district (91 per cent), Surat (77.71 per cent), Narmada (116 per cent), Dahod with 39 per cent and Ahmedabad districts are in the bottom of the list with recording just 53 per cent rainfall of the season.



Surprisingly districts like Kutch have received 125 per cent of seasonal rains, Porbandar (95 per cent), Devbhumi Dwarka (93.33 per cent) and Gir Somnath recorded 92 per cent seasonal rainfall.