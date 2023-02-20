Reducing Army presence in J-K govt's prerogative: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said reducing the Army footprint in Jammu and Kashmir was a prerogative of the government.

"That is a matter for the government. How much they will reduce or increase is their prerogative. I have no say in it," he told reporters at the National Conference headquarters here.

The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar was responding to questions about a media report which claimed that the government is considering withdrawing the Army from the hinterland in Kashmir in a phased manner.