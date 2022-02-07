REET cancelled, Level-2 exam will be held again: Gehlot

But, the state government had to take the decision to cancel the exam due to the protests of the BJP held to "malign the state government", he said.



The BJP was indulging in protests "gimmicks" on the directions of the central government, he further alleged.



Recently, the Board of Secondary Education Chairman DP Jaroli was sacked and the board secretary Arvind Kumar and two others were suspended by the state government on Saturday in connection with the paper leak of REET-2021.



When the irregularities in the conduct of exams had emerged in September last year, the state government had suspended one RAS and two RPS officers, 13 personnel of the education department, and three other policemen.



About 38 people have been arrested in the paper leak case by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police.