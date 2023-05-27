'Refund pension funds of Rs 9,242 crore', Himachal CM urges Centre

The Chief Minister requested for including ropeway projects under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojna, besides demanding special financial assistance for completing the construction of medical colleges in the state.



Sukhu also requested for providing the option of CAPEX model (capital expenditure) along with OPEX model (operational expenditure) under the financial assistance provided by the Government of India for purchasing e-buses.



Apprising about the vision and initiatives of the state, the Chief Minister said his government is keen on developing Himachal Pradesh as a 'Green Energy State', adding that tourism development is being undertaken under the concept of 'Green Himachal' in order to protect and preserve the environment.



Efforts are afoot for reducing carbon footprints and most of the diesel buses belonging to the state roadways will be replaced with e-buses in coming years, he added.