Regasa, Cheptai win elite races at Delhi Half Marathon

Chala Regasa of Ethiopia and Irine Cheptai of Kenya won the men and women elite races respectively at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon in Delhi on Sunday.

Regasa won the race with a time of 1 hour 30 seconds, while Cheptai came up with a personal best of 1:06:42 to top the women's event.

Kenya's Felix Kipkoech and Ethiopia's Boki Diriba came second and third in the men's race with timings of 1:00:33 and 1:00:34 respectively.