Regret if Raja Raghuvanshi murder case hit Meghalaya's image: Indore mayor

Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Wednesday said if local people's strong reactions over the murder of city businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya has affected the north-eastern state's image or its tourism, then he expresses regret over it.

The mayor of Madhya Pradesh's second-largest city also said Raghuvanshi's murder was "unfortunate" and asserted that tourists are safe in the north-east.

According to Meghalaya Police, Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam (25) was allegedly involved in the conspiracy to murder him with her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha (20). The duo had hired three killers to execute the plan.

Raja Raghuvanshi (29) and Sonam were married in Indore on 11 May. They went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya on 23 May. Raghuvanshi's body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra (also known as Cherrapunji) area of East Khasi Hills district on 2 June. Sonam and her aides were arrested from Indore and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh recently for their alleged role in conspiring and killing Raghuvanshi.

After the disappearance of the newly married couple, many people in Indore reacted sharply, questioning the investigation of the Meghalaya Police and the safety of tourists in the north-eastern state.