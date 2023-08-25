Regulations mandating doctors to prescribe generic drugs put on hold

The newly-notified Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2023, by the National Medical Commission (NMC), has been held in abeyance by the Union government.

The latest development come days after Indian Medical Association (IMA) had written to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya raising serious concerns on the said regulations.

Earlier, IMA National President Sharad Kumar Agarwal attended the meeting convened by Mandaviya with all the stakeholders to discuss issues on the said regulations.

The regulations made it mandatory for doctors to prescribe only generic drugs and barred them from accepting gifts from pharma companies or endorsing any drug brands.