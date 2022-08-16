Release of Bilkis Bano case convicts: Cong asks if PM believes in his own words on women's safety & respect

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the release of 11 people convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 Gujarat riots within hours of his praise for "Nari Shakti" in his Independence Day speech and alleged the decision reflects the BJP's mindset.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera asked whether the prime minister's statements had any meaning and said Modi should tell the country if he himself believed in his words when he spoke about the safety, respect and empowerment of women.



"The BJP government in Gujarat released 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case. This decision brings out the BJP government's mindset," he told reporters.