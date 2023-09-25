Relief for Mukhtar Ansari, Allahabad HC accepts bail plea

Jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Uttar Pradsesh's Banda jail, on Monday got a major relief in the gangster case.

The Allahabad High Court has approved the bail application of Mukhtar Ansari in the case. Besides, the fine of Rs 5 lakh imposed by the court has also been stayed. However, the court has not stayed the punishment. Hearing on punishment will continue in the court.

It is noteworthy that Mukhtar Ansari had challenged the 10-year sentence awarded by the Ghazipur MP-MLA court by filing an application in the High Court.