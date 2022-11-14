Religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means "very serious" matter: SC

"The issue with respect to the alleged conversion of religion, if it is found to be correct and true, is a very serious issue which may ultimately affect the security of the nation as well as the freedom of religion and conscience of the citizens.



"Therefore, it is better that the Union government may make their stand clear and file counter on what steps can be taken by Union and/or others to curb such forced conversion maybe by force, allurement or fraudulent means," the bench said in its order.



It granted time till November 22, 2022 to the Centre to file its response on the issue and posted the matter for hearing on November 28.