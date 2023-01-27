Religious slogans raised on Republic day, AMU orders probe

"Further action will be taken after the investigation. The police have also gathered information about the incident," Wasim Ali said.



Aligarh S.P. Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said the university has been directed to take cognisance of the incident.

"A video from AMU has gone viral in which students in NCC uniforms are hard chanting a religious slogan. The university has been directed to take cognisance of the matter," he said.

