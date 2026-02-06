Reluctant hero: ‘Mohammed Deepak’ urges peace amidst gratitude, scrutiny

Thrust unexpectedly into the national spotlight, Deepak Kumar — now widely known as ‘Mohammed Deepak’ — says he never sought recognition for intervening when activists pressured an elderly Muslim shopkeeper to change the name of his store. Yet days after the confrontation, he found himself sitting beside the man he defended, accepting quiet thanks while urging calm.

On Friday, 6 January Kumar and shop owner Shoaib Ahmed appeared together before reporters in Kotdwar, reflecting on an episode that has stirred debate far beyond the Uttarakhand town.

““Jo help kari hai bete ne hamare, Deepak ji ne, woh mazhab hai — matlab asli mazhab woh hai," the shopkeeper said, his voice steady but emotional. "Use dekh kar araam hua. Kyunki itni bheed mein koi bola nahi, sirf Deepak bhai aaye. Woh mujhe chahta hai, ye pita samajhkar — jo bhi ho, woh aaya (the help that Deepak bhai gave us — that is real religion, real faith. Seeing him gave me relief. In such a large crowd, no one spoke up; only Deepak bhai came forward. He stood by me as if I were his own.”