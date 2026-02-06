Reluctant hero: ‘Mohammed Deepak’ urges peace amidst gratitude, scrutiny
Gym owner declines reward after defending elderly shopkeeper against Hindutva hooligans in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand
Thrust unexpectedly into the national spotlight, Deepak Kumar — now widely known as ‘Mohammed Deepak’ — says he never sought recognition for intervening when activists pressured an elderly Muslim shopkeeper to change the name of his store. Yet days after the confrontation, he found himself sitting beside the man he defended, accepting quiet thanks while urging calm.
On Friday, 6 January Kumar and shop owner Shoaib Ahmed appeared together before reporters in Kotdwar, reflecting on an episode that has stirred debate far beyond the Uttarakhand town.
““Jo help kari hai bete ne hamare, Deepak ji ne, woh mazhab hai — matlab asli mazhab woh hai," the shopkeeper said, his voice steady but emotional. "Use dekh kar araam hua. Kyunki itni bheed mein koi bola nahi, sirf Deepak bhai aaye. Woh mujhe chahta hai, ye pita samajhkar — jo bhi ho, woh aaya (the help that Deepak bhai gave us — that is real religion, real faith. Seeing him gave me relief. In such a large crowd, no one spoke up; only Deepak bhai came forward. He stood by me as if I were his own.”
Kumar’s response was characteristically brief. “Helping one another and supporting each other is something that should be done,” he said.
The confrontation traces back to late January, when Bajrang Dal activists objected to the name of a clothing shop on Patel Marg — 'Baba Dress' — arguing it could be confused with Siddhbali Baba, a prominent Hanuman temple in the town. The elderly owner had earlier agreed to alter the name after relocating the store a short distance away, but objections resumed.
On 26 January, Republic Day, activists gathered outside the shop. Kumar recalled there was pushing and shoving, and when someone demanded his name, he responded in anger: “My name is Mohammed Deepak.”
He did not anticipate the fallout. By 31 January, protesters returned in larger numbers, chanting religious slogans and demanding his arrest. A video of Kumar defending the shopkeeper circulated widely online, drawing praise from political figures including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and turning the 42-year-old gym owner into an unlikely public figure.
Kumar insists the attention sits uneasily with him. “I didn’t expect this to escalate,” he said. “This fame is unexpected.”
He has also declined a Rs 2 lakh reward announced by Jharkhand health minister Dr Irfan Ansari, suggesting it be given instead to someone in genuine need. “It is a large amount. If it goes to a disabled person or someone struggling, that would be commendable,” he said.
While he acknowledged support from some political leaders, Kumar stressed he is not affiliated with any party.
Police registered cases against dozens of protesters on charges including disturbing public peace, obstructing official work and manhandling officers. Additional complaints alleged abusive and casteist language during the demonstrations. Authorities also reportedly filed a case against Kumar following a separate complaint.
He said he received threats after the incident, even as police assured him they were monitoring the situation and maintaining vigilance. In a video message, Kumar noted that police later called him to the police station and reassured him that what had happened should not have occurred and that such an incident would not be allowed to happen again.
Security deployments have been increased around his gym and other sensitive areas, and vehicle checks intensified at nearby border points to prevent unrest.
In a video message, Kumar appealed for restraint. “I urge everyone to stay safe and maintain brotherhood in your localities,” he said. “When the time comes, we will meet — but for now, let peace prevail.”
For now, the spotlight remains fixed on a man who neither asked for it nor seems comfortable in it — and on a brief act of solidarity that, in a charged moment, briefly cut through the noise of division.
