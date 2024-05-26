West Bengal gears up for cyclone Remal; flights, trains cancelled

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert across West Bengal as cyclone 'Remal' intensified into a severe cyclonic storm which is expected to bring extremely heavy rain in the coastal districts of the state and heavy to very heavy rain in Kolkata and its adjoining areas 26-27 May.

According to the Airports Authority of India, flight operations at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport have been suspended till 9 am on 27 May “due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata.”

A total of 394 flights, arrival and departure, in both international and domestic sectors would not operate to and from the airport during the flight suspension period, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said.

The eastern and south eastern railways cancelled some trains with routes in the coastal South and North 24-Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts as a precautionary measure, officials said.

As a precautionary measure, the eastern railway suspended train services in the Sealdah South section and Barasat-Hasnabad section of Sealdah division from 11 pm of Sunday to 6 am on Monday, cancelling several EMU local trains, according to an official.

The south eastern railway cancelled the Kandari Express on Sunday and some MEMU and EMU services to and from the seaside tourist town of Digha on Sunday and Monday, an official of the zonal railway said.

The weather office warned fishermen not to venture into the sea in north Bay of Bengal till 27 May morning.