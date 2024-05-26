West Bengal gears up for cyclone Remal; flights, trains cancelled
Weather office warns fishermen not to venture into the sea in north Bay of Bengal till 27 May morning
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert across West Bengal as cyclone 'Remal' intensified into a severe cyclonic storm which is expected to bring extremely heavy rain in the coastal districts of the state and heavy to very heavy rain in Kolkata and its adjoining areas 26-27 May.
According to the Airports Authority of India, flight operations at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport have been suspended till 9 am on 27 May “due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata.”
A total of 394 flights, arrival and departure, in both international and domestic sectors would not operate to and from the airport during the flight suspension period, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said.
The eastern and south eastern railways cancelled some trains with routes in the coastal South and North 24-Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts as a precautionary measure, officials said.
As a precautionary measure, the eastern railway suspended train services in the Sealdah South section and Barasat-Hasnabad section of Sealdah division from 11 pm of Sunday to 6 am on Monday, cancelling several EMU local trains, according to an official.
The south eastern railway cancelled the Kandari Express on Sunday and some MEMU and EMU services to and from the seaside tourist town of Digha on Sunday and Monday, an official of the zonal railway said.
The weather office warned fishermen not to venture into the sea in north Bay of Bengal till 27 May morning.
The Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) Kolkata-headquartered North East Region authorities said they have taken all pre-emptive measures to ensure there is no loss of life or property at sea.
The ICG's remote operating stations at Haldia and Paradip were alerting fishing vessels and merchant ships through VHF (very high frequency) broadcasts, a press statement by the ICG said.
Nine disaster relief teams have also been kept on standby at Haldia, Fraserganj in West Bengal and Paradip and Gopalpur in Odisha to respond to any emergency, it said.
An IMD official said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by 26 May and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara by Sunday midnight. It is likely to have a wind speed of 110-120 gusting to 135 kmph.
Remal is very likely to move nearly northwards, intensify further and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara, close to southwest of Mongla port in the neighbouring country, the weather office said.
"It currently has a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph around the cyclone centre," the Met office bulletin said.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur at a few places in North and South 24-Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts with extremely heavy precipitation in North and South 24-Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts, the Met said, issuing a red alert for these places.
The weather office warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Paschim Medinipur, Nadia and Purba Bardhaman districts and heavy rain over the other districts of south Bengal on 26 and 27 May.
It warned of 70 to 80 kmph wind speed gusting to 90 kmph in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and Purba Medinipur districts, while Nadia and Purba Bardhaman districts are likely to experience wind speed of 60 to 70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph.
The remaining districts of south Bengal are likely to experience 40 to 50 kmph wind speed gusting to 60 kmph, it said.
In north Odisha, the coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara will receive heavy rain on 26-27 May, while heavy precipitation is likely in Mayurbhanj on 27 May.
The north Bengal districts of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri are very likely to receive extremely heavy rain on 28-29 May, the Met said.
Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur districts are likely to receive heavy rain on 28-29 May, it said.
The IMD warned of localised flooding and major damage to vulnerable structures, power and communication lines, kutcha roads, crops and orchards in South and North 24-Parganas districts of West Bengal.
People in the affected areas have been asked to remain indoors and vacate vulnerable structures.
With PTI inputs