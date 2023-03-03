Remarks against PM: SC extends interim bail of Congress leader Pawan Khera till March 17

The bench also pointed out that the replies of Uttar Pradesh and Assam were not on record and it will hear the plea after the Holi vacation.



It made clear that the interim bail granted to Khera will be extended till March 17 when it will hear the matter.



Earlier, on February 27, the court had extended the protection to the Congress spokesperson till Friday.



Khera was arrested at the Delhi airport after being deplaned from a flight to Raipur over his alleged remarks against Modi made at a press conference on February 17 in Mumbai.



He was later granted bail by a magisterial court here.