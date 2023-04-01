Remarriage no ground to deny compensation to accident victim's widow, rules Bombay HC

Remarriage of a widow cannot be a reason to deny compensation to her under the Motor Vehicles Act for the death of her husband in a road accident, the Bombay High Court has said while dismissing an insurance company's petition.

Iffco Tokio General Insurance Company had filed the petition in the high court, challenging the order of a Motor Accidents Claim Tribunal (MACT), which had directed the company to pay compensation to the woman, whose husband was killed in a road accident in 2010.

A single-judge bench of Justice S G Dige on March 3 decided the appeal of the insurance company. Its detailed order was made available recently.