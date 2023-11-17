Remedy can't be worse than the disease, notes Kerala HC as it sets aside conviction in a narcotics case

The Kerala High Court has emphasised that while the society should be protected from drug-related crimes, the manner of investigating and prosecuting such offences must remain fair.

This was made clear by Justice N. Nagaresh while setting aside a man’s (appellant) sentence and conviction under Section 22(c) (punishment for possessing a commercial quantity of drugs) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

“Indeed, there is a need to protect society from criminals peddling narcotic drugs. The societal interest and safety will suffer if persons who commit crime are let off because the evidence against them is to be treated as if it does not exist,” the court said.

"The remedy cannot be worse than the disease itself. The legitimacy of the judicial process may come under cloud if the court is seen to condone acts of lawlessness conducted by the investigating agency during search operations," the Court pointed out.

The High Court was considering an appeal challenging a session court’s decision to convict the appellant and sentence him to rigorous imprisonment of ten years for allegedly possessing a commercial quantity of drugs.

The prosecution claimed that the appellant was found in possession of various narcotics, including Phenergan, Lupigesic, Diazepam IP, and Buprenorphine IP following a body search conducted in 2006.