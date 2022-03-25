Remembering Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, freedom fighter and crusader for justice, on his death anniversary

March 25 is observed as the death anniversary of Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, a renowned editor, dedicated freedom fighter and lifelong crusader for justice and freedom who sacrificed his life at a young age of 41 in 1931 while trying to stop communal violence and rescue trapped people.

His death in Kanpur, the central place of his work, although he was active as a Congress leader throughout United Provinces, just two days after the hanging of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, was regarded as a setback to the freedom struggle at a critical stage.

Many people believe that colonial rulers set up Vidyarthi into a situation so that he could be done away with without the government getting blamed for it.

This view gains credibility when we remember that Vidyarthi had a very special position as a bridge between the Congress and the revolutionaries. Jawaharlal Nehru had a very high regard for him. His high position in Congress is apparent from the rich tributes paid to him by both Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, as well as the position he occupied as a respected leader of the United Provinces at a very young age.

Yet he also enjoyed the confidence of such leading revolutionaries as Bhagat Singh and Chandra Shekhar Azad, the former having been trained by him as an assistant editor of sorts while still in his teens.