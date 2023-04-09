Textbook revisions by NCERT driven by partisan agenda: 250 historians and educationists

Saklani said that changes were not only made in History books, but also in books of other subjects to reduce the burden faced by students. He stated that the changes are not based on any particular person, event, period or institution.



Saklani added that this is not a big change and all of them were made last year, keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in view and the academic loss faced by students worldwide, at all levels.



In such a situation, NCERT decided to revise the course on the basis of experts' opinions to reduce the burden on students who would return to school after a long time, Saklani concluded.